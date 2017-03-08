Germany hopeful relations with Turkey...

Germany hopeful relations with Turkey can normalize

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, second left, talks to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, second from right, after a meeting in a hotel in Berlin Wednesday, March 8, 2017. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, talks to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, second right, after a meeting in a hotel in Berlin, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Feb 18 Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Feb 18 Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,781 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC