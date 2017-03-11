German minister criticizes Turkey ove...

German minister criticizes Turkey over detained journalist

Germany's foreign minister is criticizing Turkey sharply over its treatment of a German-Turkish journalist detained since January on charges of terrorist propaganda and incitement to hatred. Deniz Yucel's case is one of several issues souring relations ahead of Turkey's constitutional referendum.

