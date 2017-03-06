Family anxious ahead of Calgary imam'...

Family anxious ahead of Calgary imam's appearance in Turkish court

A Calgary imam who has spent more than seven months in a Turkish prison has a court date scheduled for today, his family says. Davud Hanci is expected to appear before a judge by video conference on allegations he helped orchestrate last summer's attempted coup.

Chicago, IL

