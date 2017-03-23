Ex-CIA chief: Flynn's firm discussed removing cleric from US

In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Former CIA Director James Woolsey has accused former Trump administration National Security Adviser Michael Flynn of participating in a discussion with Turkish officials in which the possibility of subverting the U.S. extradition process to remove a Turkish cleric from the U.S. The Wall Street Journal first reported Woolsey's comments and posted a video interview with him late Friday.

