Ex-CIA chief: Flynn's firm discussed removing cleric from US
In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Former CIA Director James Woolsey has accused former Trump administration National Security Adviser Michael Flynn of participating in a discussion with Turkish officials in which the possibility of subverting the U.S. extradition process to remove a Turkish cleric from the U.S. The Wall Street Journal first reported Woolsey's comments and posted a video interview with him late Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
|Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ...
|Mar 17
|Chuck
|2
|Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl...
|Mar 16
|Khan
|3
|What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S...
|Mar 12
|Texxy
|1
|White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a...
|Mar 11
|Gone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC