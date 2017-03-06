'Evil spirits made me' claims Luton m...

'Evil spirits made me' claims Luton man planning to join Isis

1 hr ago

A former straight A student from Luton claimed he planned to join Isis to exorcise 'the evil spirits that plagued him', a court heard. The once gifted schoolboy developed a fascination with violence and an obsession with images of dead jihadi 'martyrs', the Old Bailey heard.

