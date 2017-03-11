Eight suspects arrested in murder cas...

Eight suspects arrested in murder case of Turkish-Armenian journalist Dink

19 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Eight suspects, including police and journalists, were arrested on March 28 on charges related to the murder of prominent Armenian-Turkish journalist Hrant Dink, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. Dink, the founder of the bilingual Armenian-Turkish weekly newspaper Agos, was shot dead in an Istanbul street on Jan. 19, 2007.

