Dutch Election Impact Seen on Turkey'...

Dutch Election Impact Seen on Turkey's Call for Sanctions

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The Dutch election was upended by a diplomatic standoff with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as a spiral of increasingly hostile rhetoric threatened to overshadow the final stretch of campaigning and influence voting. Bloomberg's Riad Hamade reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Middle East."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March 5 hr Texxy 1
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... 14 hr Texxy 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Sat Gone 1
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... Mar 10 c4yourself 1
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC