Danish NGO puzzled by Turkish decision to expel staff

A Danish organization working in Turkey with Syrian refugees said Friday it had not received an official explanation of the expulsion of five of the organization's employees while five others - all Syrians - are being detained by Turkish authorities. "It is frustrating not to have gotten an explanation as to why we have been forced to stop at a time when our presence there is highly needed," said Birgitte Qvist-Soerensen, secretary-general of Copenhagen-based NGO Danchurchaid.

Chicago, IL

