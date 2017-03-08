Cyprus: EU opposes peace deal giving ...

Cyprus: EU opposes peace deal giving Turks key freedoms

A girl hold a Turkish flag as she sit on top of her father as behind seen the posters of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim during a rally to shore up support for a... . Supporters of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans as Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses voters during a rally to shore up support for a 'yes' vote in next month's referendum in Turkey on ... NICOSIA, Cyprus - European Union member states have rejected Turkey's demand that its citizens be granted the freedom to relocate and transfer money, services and goods to EU member Cyprus under any deal reunifying the ethnically divided island, the Cypriot president said Saturday.

