'Cyprus deal could speed up Turkey energy project'

11 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

A Cyprus peace deal would speed up Israel's project to provide gas to Turkey, the new Israeli ambassador to Ankara said Wednesday. Eitan Naeh became Israel's first ambassador in Turkey in December when relations resumed in the summer after a six-year diplomatic rift.

