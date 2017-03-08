Crowd attacks MHP dissidents at hall in southern Turkey

A hall being used by dissidents from the opposition Nationalist Movement Party was attacked by a group late on March 8 in the Silifke district of the southern province of Mersin. Umit Ozdag, who was expelled from the party and is now an independent lawmaker from the southeastern province of Gaziantep, and Yusuf Halacoglu, an MHP lawmaker from the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, were about to speak as part of their "no" campaign for the upcoming referendum on a presidential system when the group entered the hall.

