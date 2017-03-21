Bulgarian election candidates hit out...

Bulgarian election candidates hit out at Turkey meddling

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

The two main candidates in Bulgaria's upcoming parliamentary election called out Turkey yesterday in separate interviews with AFP for what they see as interference in the campaign. "Our party categorically rejects interference by a foreign country in our interior affairs," said Kornelia Ninova from the Socialist party .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... 8 hr Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
News What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... Mar 12 Texxy 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Mar 11 Gone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC