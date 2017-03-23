At least 11 migrants killed in new Ae...

At least 11 migrants killed in new Aegean tragedy off Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Eleven migrants drowned on March 24 after a boat carrying 22 sank off the KuAYadasA -Davutlar area of the Aegean province of A zmir, DoAYan News Agency has reported. Eight migrants were rescued while efforts to rescue the other missing three were continuing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
News What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... Mar 12 Texxy 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Mar 11 Gone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,823,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC