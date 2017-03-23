At least 11 migrants killed in new Aegean tragedy off Turkey
Eleven migrants drowned on March 24 after a boat carrying 22 sank off the KuAYadasA -Davutlar area of the Aegean province of A zmir, DoAYan News Agency has reported. Eight migrants were rescued while efforts to rescue the other missing three were continuing.
