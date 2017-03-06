Anti-Islam populist Wilders protests outside Turkish embassy

Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders says Turkey's foreign minister is not welcome in the Netherlands to lobby for a "yes" vote in a Turkish referendum on constitutional reform that would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more power. Amid tight security, Wilders held a brief demonstration Wednesday outside Turkey's embassy in The Hague to protest a planned rally by Mevlut Cavusoglu to seek support among Turks living in the Netherlands.

