Ankara terror attack suspects face life in jail
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Eleven of the 55 suspects in a probe into last March's deadly car bomb attack in the Turkish capital could face life in jail, according to an indictment sent to Ankara's 4th High Criminal Court on Friday, Anadolu reported. Responsibility for the March 13 suicide bombing that hit a major public transportation hub in Ankara's central Kizilay neighborhood, leaving 36 people dead and 349 others wounded, was claimed by TAK -- a terrorist group affiliated with the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the U.S. and EU.
