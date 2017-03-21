ANKARA: Six suspects detained in murd...

ANKARA: Six suspects detained in murder case of Turkish-Armenian journalist Dink

Read more: Groong

Six suspects, including a journalist, were detained on March 21 as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. An Istanbul prosecutor issued a detention warrant for eight suspects for publishing images and footage of murderer Ogün Samast in some media outlets in 2007 and 2016 in front of a Turkish flag shortly after his apprehension in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

