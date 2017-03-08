Aid Groups Fear Mass Expulsion of Western NGOs From Turkey

Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. United Nations officials and international aid workers fear the Turkish government is gearing up to shutter more Western nongovernment organizations working with Syrian refugees and overseeing cross-border relief missions inside Syria following the expulsion Tuesday of Mercy Corps, one of the world's biggest humanitarian nonprofits.

