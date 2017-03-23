A look at the political blocs in Bulgaria's general election

Some 6.8 million Bulgarians are eligible to choose their new parliament in an election widely predicted to fail to determine a clear winner, leading to a political deadlock instead of a new government. This will be the third parliamentary vote since 2013 and follows the resignation of the center-right government of Boiko Borisov over the defeat of its candidate in the November 2016 presidential vote.

