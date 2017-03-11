11:31 Turkey ends 'Euphrates Shield' ...

11:31 Turkey ends 'Euphrates Shield' operation in Syria

Turkey has officially ended the "Euphrates Shield" military operation it launched in Syria last August, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday, but suggested there might be more cross-border campaigns to come, Al Jazeera reported. Turkey sent troops, tanks and warplanes to support Free Syrian Army rebels, push ISIL fighters away from its border and stop the advance of Kurdish militia fighters.

Chicago, IL

