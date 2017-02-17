Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison...

Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIL after trip to Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A federal court judge gave Joshua Van Haften of Janesville a ten year sentence Friday for providing material support to a terrorism organization by traveling to Turkey and trying to join ISIS in 2014. "I would never have hurt anyone," a tearful Van Haften told Judge James Peterson during sentencing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... 1 hr Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... 1 hr Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... 1 hr Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan! Feb 11 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,961,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC