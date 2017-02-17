Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIL after trip to Turkey
A federal court judge gave Joshua Van Haften of Janesville a ten year sentence Friday for providing material support to a terrorism organization by traveling to Turkey and trying to join ISIS in 2014. "I would never have hurt anyone," a tearful Van Haften told Judge James Peterson during sentencing.
