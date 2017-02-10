WHO report raises alarm about bad air in Turkish cities
Eight of the 10 cities with poor air pollution in Europe are from Turkey, according to data prepared from the World Health Organization on ultra-fine particles of less than 2.5 microns . According to the WHO, the eastern provinces of Batman, Hakkari, Siirt and IAYdA r, the western province of Afyon, the southeastern province of Gaziantep, the Central Anatolian province of Karaman and the southern province of Isparta all suffer from bad air.
