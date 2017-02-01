War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aegean islets of Kardak
There are 1 comment on the Turkish Daily News story from 10 hrs ago, titled War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aegean islets of Kardak. In it, Turkish Daily News reports that:
Turkish and Greek ministers have continued to engage in a war of words, as tension between the two countries rises over the Aegean islets of Kardak, over which both countries lay claim. Turkish Foreign Minister MevlA1 4t A avuAYoAYlu said Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos should "come to his senses," after the latter visited the Kardak islets on the Aegean Sea on Feb. 1 and called Turkey's acts "cowboy antics."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
mr Hussein immia islands in 1923 were on the Greek map ..Turkey agree on that ,why today you put claim after almost 100 years ? we can put a claim on Anatolia agia Sophia sounds Greek to me in Konstantinoupolis another sounds Greek to me ,you took that land with the sword , that's stealing in civilize nations .by your standards it's ok .? Are your people civilize ? Ottoman Empire is dead will never return to life ,so hold your horses and respect your neighbor borders
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|2 hr
|Mkz6
|3
|GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY...
|5 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|2
|Edrogans claim on Greek islands
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|5
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
|Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r...
|Jan 30
|Mkz6
|1
|TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE!
|Jan 30
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10)
|Jan 28
|andet1987
|12
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC