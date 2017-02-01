There are on the Turkish Daily News story from 10 hrs ago, titled War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aegean islets of Kardak. In it, Turkish Daily News reports that:

Turkish and Greek ministers have continued to engage in a war of words, as tension between the two countries rises over the Aegean islets of Kardak, over which both countries lay claim. Turkish Foreign Minister MevlA1 4t A avuAYoAYlu said Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos should "come to his senses," after the latter visited the Kardak islets on the Aegean Sea on Feb. 1 and called Turkey's acts "cowboy antics."

