War of words between Turkey and Greec...

War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aegean islets of Kardak

There are 1 comment on the Turkish Daily News story from 10 hrs ago, titled War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aegean islets of Kardak. In it, Turkish Daily News reports that:

Turkish and Greek ministers have continued to engage in a war of words, as tension between the two countries rises over the Aegean islets of Kardak, over which both countries lay claim. Turkish Foreign Minister MevlA1 4t A avuAYoAYlu said Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos should "come to his senses," after the latter visited the Kardak islets on the Aegean Sea on Feb. 1 and called Turkey's acts "cowboy antics."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mkz6

Mastic Beach, NY

#1 2 hrs ago
mr Hussein immia islands in 1923 were on the Greek map ..Turkey agree on that ,why today you put claim after almost 100 years ? we can put a claim on Anatolia agia Sophia sounds Greek to me in Konstantinoupolis another sounds Greek to me ,you took that land with the sword , that's stealing in civilize nations .by your standards it's ok .? Are your people civilize ? Ottoman Empire is dead will never return to life ,so hold your horses and respect your neighbor borders
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash 2 hr Mkz6 3
GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY... 5 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 2
Edrogans claim on Greek islands Jan 31 Mkz6 5
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... Jan 31 Mkz6 1
News Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r... Jan 30 Mkz6 1
TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE! Jan 30 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
News Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10) Jan 28 andet1987 12
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,636 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC