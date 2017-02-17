Vehicle crashes into restaurant, 11 wounded in Turkey's Bursa
Eleven people were wounded after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant on Feb. 18 in the northwestern Turkish province of Bursa, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. The incident occurred in the Alt nova neighborhood of the Osmangazi district of Bursa, as the driver of the light commercial vehicle lost control and crashed into a restaurant, injuring at least 11 people, including two seriously.
