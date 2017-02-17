UPDATE 1-Car bomb in Turkey's southea...

UPDATE 1-Car bomb in Turkey's southeast kills child -governor's office

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A car bomb exploded in the garden of a housing complex in Turkey's southeastern town of Viransehir on Friday, killing a child and wounding 17 other people, the provincial governor's office told Reuters. Initial findings showed that an unidentified individual thought to be between 18 to 20 had parked the car loaded with explosives outside the complex in the evening hours, Sanliurfa governor Gungor Azim Tuna was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu agency.

