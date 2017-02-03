UN refugee chief opposes 'safe zones' in Syria
Filippo Grandi, the head of U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, gestures as he speaks during a press conference, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Grandi pushed back against the increasingly favored initiative to create safe zones in Syria for refugees, saying the country was "not the right place" to guarantee refugee safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|21 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Thu
|Mkz6
|3
|War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aeg...
|Thu
|Mkz6
|1
|GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY...
|Thu
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|2
|Edrogans claim on Greek islands
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|5
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
|Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r...
|Jan 30
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC