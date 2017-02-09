Ukrainian President meets with Turkey...

Ukrainian President meets with Turkey's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussing bilateral cooperation, a statement on the presidential website says, Sputnik reported. "Petro Poroshenko and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the agenda of the next meeting of the high-level Strategic Council between Ukraine and Turkey that is planned to be held under the co-chairmanship of the heads of the two states in the spring of the current year," the Thursday statement says.

