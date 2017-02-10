Turkish rescue workers posed with the pup after he was removed from the well.
A puppy that fell into a deep well 11 days ago in Istanbul has been rescued with the help of a high school robotics team. The ownerless Kangal somehow managed to get stuck in a well measuring 70 meters deep and only 30 centimeters in diameter in the metropolis' Beykoz district, on the Asian side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
|Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
|turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan!
|Feb 11
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu...
|Feb 10
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Feb 8
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Mkz6
|4
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC