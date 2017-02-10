Turkish rescue workers posed with the pup after he was removed from the well.

Turkish rescue workers posed with the...

A puppy that fell into a deep well 11 days ago in Istanbul has been rescued with the help of a high school robotics team. The ownerless Kangal somehow managed to get stuck in a well measuring 70 meters deep and only 30 centimeters in diameter in the metropolis' Beykoz district, on the Asian side.

