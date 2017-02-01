Turkish purges leave armed forces weak, officer warns
That was the ominous text message received by a senior officer in the Turkish military as he ate dinner with friends on a Friday night in July. The middle-aged officer, posted abroad in Europe, wasn't initially alarmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edrogans claim on Greek islands
|Tue
|Mkz6
|5
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Tue
|Mkz6
|1
|Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r...
|Jan 30
|Mkz6
|1
|TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE!
|Jan 30
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10)
|Jan 28
|andet1987
|12
|FILOTIMO==>>SEPARATES THE GREEKS from THE TURKI...
|Jan 27
|FILOTIMO
|1
|turkish army runs away
|Jan 23
|Mkz6
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC