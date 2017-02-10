Turkish president says troops advanci...

Turkish president says troops advancing in northern Syria

16 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Turkey's president says his troops and allied Syrian fighters have reached the heart of the Islamic State stronghold of al-Bab in northern Syria and will eventually march on the extremists' de facto capital, Raqqa. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said IS fighters have begun deserting al-Bab, which has been under attack for weeks.

