Turkish president says troops advancing in northern Syria
Turkey's president says his troops and allied Syrian fighters have reached the heart of the Islamic State stronghold of al-Bab in northern Syria and will eventually march on the extremists' de facto capital, Raqqa. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said IS fighters have begun deserting al-Bab, which has been under attack for weeks.
