Turkish police detain over 440 people in anti-IS operation

Turkish anti-terrorism police break a door during an operation to arrest people over alleged links to the Islamic State group, in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, early Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Turkey's state-run agency says anti-terrorism police have detained more than 400 people in simultaneous police operations that spanned several cities, including Istanbul and Gaziantep near the border with Syria, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.