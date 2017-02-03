Turkish police detain over 440 people...

Turkish police detain over 440 people in anti-IS operation

16 hrs ago

Turkish anti-terrorism police break a door during an operation to arrest people over alleged links to the Islamic State group, in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, early Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Turkey's state-run agency says anti-terrorism police have detained more than 400 people in simultaneous police operations that spanned several cities, including Istanbul and Gaziantep near the border with Syria, according to the report.

Turkey

