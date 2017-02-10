Turkish PM repeats claim that terror ...

Turkish PM repeats claim that terror groups support 'no' campaign

Terror groups are together orchestrating a "No" campaign for the upcoming referendum on constitutional changes in Turkey, Prime Minister Binali YA ldA rA m has repeated, following earlier controversial claims linking the "No" campaign to terrorism. "If all terror organizations are carrying out 'No' campaigning like a chorus, then that should have meaning for our country, our people and our citizens.

Turkey

