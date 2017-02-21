Turkish man who stepped on Syrian worker in photo detained in Turkey's Izmir

A man who drew widespread criticism over a photo which showed him stepping on a Syrian worker's stomach that was captioned "A Turk's revenge on a Syrian" has been detained and sent to court with a demand for his arrest in Izmir, Dogan News Agency has reported. The incident occurred on Feb. 16 in the Bornova district of Izmir, when the employee of a shoe producer, Hasan Kartal, shot and shared a photo that showed him stepping on a Syrian worker's stomach along with the aforementioned caption.

