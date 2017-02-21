Turkish leaders meet for second time in week with Iraqi Kurdish leader Barzani
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government President Massoud Barzani on Feb. 26 for the second time in a week. Barzani and Turkish officials' frequent meetings come amid evolving plans for the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in Iraq, and a new deal between Tehran and Baghdad for the transfer of energy resources in Kirkuk to world markets through Iran.
