Turkish leader curbs criticism of Trump, seeking warmer relations
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and the officials around him rarely miss a chance to call out Western hostility toward Islam. When Danish newspapers published cartoons a decade ago that mocked the Prophet Muhammad, Mr. Erdogan quickly called for checks on press freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan!
|15 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Sat
|John
|2
|all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu...
|Fri
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Feb 8
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Mkz6
|4
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|Mkz6
|21
|THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA
|Feb 5
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC