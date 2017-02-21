Turkish free diver breaks world record

Turkish free diver breaks world record

14 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

World free diving female champion Derya Can has broken a Guinness World Record with a 120-meter horizontal apnea dive in an ice-covered lake. Holding her breath under the 35-centimeter ice-coated Weissensee lake in Austria, Can managed to swim 120 meters in 1 minute 47 seconds.

