Turkish female officer released after her detention following Kardak visit with army chief
Turkey's first female general candidate, Bilgehan Bulbul, and her husband Nail Bulbul were released on probation after their detention upon her return from a recent visit to the Kardak islets, where she accompanied Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, on charges of being a member of the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization , who are widely believed to have been the perpetrators of the July 15 coup attempt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan!
|11 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Sat
|John
|2
|all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu...
|Fri
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Feb 8
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Mkz6
|4
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|Mkz6
|21
|THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA
|Feb 5
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC