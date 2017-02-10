Turkish female officer released after...

Turkish female officer released after her detention following Kardak visit with army chief

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey's first female general candidate, Bilgehan Bulbul, and her husband Nail Bulbul were released on probation after their detention upon her return from a recent visit to the Kardak islets, where she accompanied Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, on charges of being a member of the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization , who are widely believed to have been the perpetrators of the July 15 coup attempt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan! 11 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Sat John 2
all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu... Fri TURKS RSAVAGES 1
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... Feb 8 Mkz6 4
I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15) Feb 7 Mkz6 4
Poll Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11) Feb 6 Mkz6 21
THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA Feb 5 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,790,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC