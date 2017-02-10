Turkish female officer released after her detention following Kardak visit with army chief

Turkey's first female general candidate, Bilgehan Bulbul, and her husband Nail Bulbul were released on probation after their detention upon her return from a recent visit to the Kardak islets, where she accompanied Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, on charges of being a member of the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization , who are widely believed to have been the perpetrators of the July 15 coup attempt.

