Turkish diplomats seek asylum in Germany after failed coup
Germany is continuing to receive requests for asylum from Turks with diplomatic passports in the wake of a crackdown on the opposition following the July 15 failed coup. A research group of broadcasters WDR, NDR and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported Friday that 136 people with Turkish diplomatic passports applied for asylum between August 2016 and January 2017, according to the Interior Ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|18 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC