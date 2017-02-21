Turkish diplomats seek asylum in Germ...

Turkish diplomats seek asylum in Germany after failed coup

Germany is continuing to receive requests for asylum from Turks with diplomatic passports in the wake of a crackdown on the opposition following the July 15 failed coup. A research group of broadcasters WDR, NDR and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported Friday that 136 people with Turkish diplomatic passports applied for asylum between August 2016 and January 2017, according to the Interior Ministry.

