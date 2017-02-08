Turkish army, Syrian rebels escalate ...

Turkish army, Syrian rebels escalate assault on IS-held city

1 hr ago

The Turkish army and allied Syrian rebels have captured the western outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab, a rebel official and war monitor said on Wednesday, escalating their assault as the Syrian army also advanced on the city. "With last night's assault, Islamic State's defences have been broken through and the advance is now continuing," said a Turkmen Syrian rebel official, speaking from the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

Turkey

