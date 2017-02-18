Turkish Airlines plane evacuated after note with "Bomb to Toronto" found in bathroom
A suspicious note with the words "Bomb to Toronto" has led to an evacuation on a Turkish Airlines plane in Istanbul, Turkey. The flight was scheduled to travel to Pearson International Airport, but the note was found on the wall in the bathroom prior to take off, halting flight TK-17 from leaving Ataturk International Airport Saturday morning.
