Turkish Airlines plane evacuated afte...

Turkish Airlines plane evacuated after note with "Bomb to Toronto" found in bathroom

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

A suspicious note with the words "Bomb to Toronto" has led to an evacuation on a Turkish Airlines plane in Istanbul, Turkey. The flight was scheduled to travel to Pearson International Airport, but the note was found on the wall in the bathroom prior to take off, halting flight TK-17 from leaving Ataturk International Airport Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) 16 hr Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Sat Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Sat Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Sat Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,988,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC