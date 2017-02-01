Turkey's TV watchdog introduces new m...

Turkey's TV watchdog introduces new measures limiting terror attacks broadcasting

The Radio and Television Supreme Council has introduced new measures limiting broadcasting after terror attacks. In a meeting with representatives of broadcasters on Feb. 1, RTAoeK gave information on broadcasting bans introduced with state of emergency decrees and the measures it will take if the rules are broken.

