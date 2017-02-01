Turkey's TV watchdog introduces new measures limiting terror attacks broadcasting
The Radio and Television Supreme Council has introduced new measures limiting broadcasting after terror attacks. In a meeting with representatives of broadcasters on Feb. 1, RTAoeK gave information on broadcasting bans introduced with state of emergency decrees and the measures it will take if the rules are broken.
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY...
|2 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|13 hr
|mr large
|2
|Edrogans claim on Greek islands
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|5
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
|Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r...
|Jan 30
|Mkz6
|1
|TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE!
|Jan 30
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10)
|Jan 28
|andet1987
|12
