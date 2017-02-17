Turkey's religious authority denies i...

Turkey's religious authority denies illegal activity by imams in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

The head of Turkey's Diyanet religious authority denied on Friday that any of its imams had ever been involved in illegal activities and said investigations into them over alleged espionage had defamed the organisation. Mehmet Gormez was speaking after German police on Wednesday raided the apartments of four imams suspected of spying for Turkey's government on followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of organising a failed coup last July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan! Feb 11 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu... Feb 10 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... Feb 8 Mkz6 4
I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15) Feb 7 Mkz6 4
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC