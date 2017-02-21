Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition appeals to European court over detentions
Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party said yesterday it had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over what it said was the unlawful imprisonment of its two leaders on terrorism-related charges. The arrest last November of the leaders of the Peoples' Democratic Party drew international condemnation over what rights groups say is a widening crackdown on dissent under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
