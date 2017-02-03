Turkey's main opposition MP resigns from parliament council after criticism on record expenses
Main opposition Republican People's Party deputy from the southern province of Adana, Elif Dogan Turkmen, resigned from parliament's presidential council on Feb. 4. The party on Feb. 3 said that they expected her to resign, following CHP leader Kemal K l cdaroglu's criticism of her 1.2 million-Turkish Lira telecommunication expenses claim. CHP parliamentary group deputy chair Engin Altay said on Feb. 3 Turkmen stated that she would consider resigning after speaking with K l cdaroglu two days ago.
