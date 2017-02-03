Turkey's main opposition MP resigns f...

Turkey's main opposition MP resigns from parliament council after criticism on record expenses

Read more: Turkish Daily News

Main opposition Republican People's Party deputy from the southern province of Adana, Elif Dogan Turkmen, resigned from parliament's presidential council on Feb. 4. The party on Feb. 3 said that they expected her to resign, following CHP leader Kemal K l cdaroglu's criticism of her 1.2 million-Turkish Lira telecommunication expenses claim. CHP parliamentary group deputy chair Engin Altay said on Feb. 3 Turkmen stated that she would consider resigning after speaking with K l cdaroglu two days ago.

Turkey

