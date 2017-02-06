Turkey's Just Dying For Trump to Call...

Turkey's Just Dying For Trump to CallBy Roy Gutman

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

Donald Trump has picked fights with most of America's closest allies and upset the world with his visa suspension for seven Muslim-majority stories. He's also rattled sabers at North Korea and Iran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ... 2 hr Sheri 10
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... 7 hr Mkz6 2
I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15) 8 hr Mkz6 4
Poll Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11) Mon Mkz6 21
THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA Feb 5 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK! Feb 4 Mkz6 2
COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY Feb 4 IXNIKA 2
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,302 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC