Turkey's giant gas storage facility opens
Turkey's Tuz Lake gas storage facility, which is expected to increase capacity from 1.2 billion cubic meters to as much as 5 bcm per year, was opened in an official ceremony on Feb. 10 in the Central Anatolian province of Aksaray. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked officials and businesspeople who took part in the development of the project, noting that another key investment would take place again in the same area.
