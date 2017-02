Turkey's Erdogan, Trump could meet in person before May: Erdogan spokesman

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an opening ceremony in Aksaray, Turkey, February 10, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via Preparations are underway for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to meet in person before a NATO summit in May, Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.

