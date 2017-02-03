Turkey's Erdogan, Putin to meet in Moscow in March: Ambassador

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to pay a visit to Moscow next month to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Huseyin Dirioz said Feb. 3. Speaking in an interview with the Russian Interfax news agency, Dirioz said the president was expected to visit the Russian capital in the first half of March, in what will be the fourth meeting with his Russian counterpart over the past six months. He also said the visit would be in the sphere of steps to further establish bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries as part of a normalization process to mend ties shattered by the downing of a Russian warplane near Syrian border in November 2016.

