Turkey's Erdogan, Putin to meet in Moscow in March: Ambassador
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to pay a visit to Moscow next month to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Huseyin Dirioz said Feb. 3. Speaking in an interview with the Russian Interfax news agency, Dirioz said the president was expected to visit the Russian capital in the first half of March, in what will be the fourth meeting with his Russian counterpart over the past six months. He also said the visit would be in the sphere of steps to further establish bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries as part of a normalization process to mend ties shattered by the downing of a Russian warplane near Syrian border in November 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY
|10 min
|IXNIKA
|2
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|Fri
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Thu
|Mkz6
|3
|War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aeg...
|Thu
|Mkz6
|1
|GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY...
|Thu
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|2
|Edrogans claim on Greek islands
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|5
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC