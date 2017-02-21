Turkey's disaster agency and KADEM to...

Turkey's disaster agency and KADEM to work for integration Syrian women and children

Turkey's disaster agency AFAD and the Women and Democracy Association have accelerated a project for the social and economic integration of women and children refugees in Turkey. "We realized that the situation of women and children is the most important issue among the problems that Syrian refugees face in Turkey.

