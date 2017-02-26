Turkey's AKP kicks off referendum cam...

Turkey's AKP kicks off referendum campaign

21 min ago

Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party kicked off its "Yes" campaign for the April 16 constitutional referendum on Saturday, local media reported. "Our choice for a strong Turkey and permanent stability is 'yes'," Prime Minister Yildirim said at Arena Stadium in the Turkish capital Ankara, noting that the new system will strengthen the country's economy, boost investment and productivity.

Chicago, IL

