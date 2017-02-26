Turkey will be part of Raqqa op if de...

Turkey will be part of Raqqa op if deal reached, says Turkish PM

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m speaks during a rally in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Feb 18, / AA Photo Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m said Feb. 18 that Turkey will be part of an operation to liberate the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant bastion of Raqqa, though not directly, if a deal with U.S.-led coalition forces can be reached. "We will not be directly inside an operation [on Raqqa], we will provide tactical support, of course if we agree in principle," state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Y ld r m as saying on Feb. 18 in Germany, where he went to attend the Munich Security Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) 7 hr Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... 19 hr Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... 19 hr Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... 19 hr Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,707 • Total comments across all topics: 278,979,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC