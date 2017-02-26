Turkey will be part of Raqqa op if deal reached, says Turkish PM

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m speaks during a rally in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Feb 18, / AA Photo Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m said Feb. 18 that Turkey will be part of an operation to liberate the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant bastion of Raqqa, though not directly, if a deal with U.S.-led coalition forces can be reached. "We will not be directly inside an operation [on Raqqa], we will provide tactical support, of course if we agree in principle," state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Y ld r m as saying on Feb. 18 in Germany, where he went to attend the Munich Security Conference.

